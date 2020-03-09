Global  

Salesforce Asks California Employees to Work Remotely Due to Coronavirus

Salesforce Asks California Employees to Work Remotely Due to Coronavirus

Salesforce Asks California Employees to Work Remotely Due to Coronavirus

Salesforce asked its California employees to work from home through the end of March due to coronavirus concerns.

This decision comes just three days after California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency following a coronavirus related death in the state.
