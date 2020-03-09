Global  

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden Senator Harris announced her endorsement on Sunday, followed by Senator Booker early Monday.

A source close to the situation told CNN that Harris waited to announce her endorsement as she did not want to go against Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Booker ended his campaign earlier this year after failing to qualify for the democratic debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Harris’s run came to an end in December of last year due to financial pressures.

The senators are the latest high-profile politicians to announce their support for the former vice president.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke have all endorsed Biden.
