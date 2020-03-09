Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden
Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden Senator Harris announced her
endorsement on Sunday, followed
by Senator Booker early Monday.
A source close to the situation told CNN
that Harris waited to announce her
endorsement as she did not want to
go against Senator Elizabeth Warren.
Booker ended his campaign earlier
this year after failing to qualify for
the democratic debate ahead of
the Iowa caucuses.
Harris’s run came to an end
in December of last year due
to financial pressures.
The senators are the latest
high-profile politicians to
announce their support for
the former vice president.
Senator Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend mayor
Pete Buttigieg and former Texas representative
Beto O’Rourke have all endorsed Biden.