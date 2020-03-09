Stores begin limiting sale of certain items amid coronavirus concerns 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published Target is the latest store to begin limiting items amid coronavirus concerns. Target is the latest store to begin limiting items amid coronavirus concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Stores begin limiting sale of certain items amid coronavirus concerns THIS NOTE WENT UP OVER THEWEEKEND AT ONE OF ITS STORES INLAS VEGAS.IT SAYS DISINFECTANT WIPES...HAND SANITIZERS AND FACE WIPESARE LIMITED TO SIX PERCUSTOMER.THE FEAR OF A SPREADING VIRUSCAUSING SOME LOCALS TO STOCK UPON BOTTLED WATER...HAND SANITIZER...AND OTHER CLEANING PRODUCTS.THE SHELVES ARE NOW CLEAR AT ALOCAL WALMART AND SMITHS.THIS PROMPTING THE SMITHS OND-I AND DECATUR TO LIMIT EACHCUSTOMER TO FIVE OF THOSEITEMS.GOUGINGNEVADA ATTORNEY - GENERAL AARON





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources UK supermarket Tesco introduces rationing as a result of coronavirus stockpiling Tesco, the biggest supermarket chain in the UK, has introduced restrictions on the sales of some products after panic-buyers stripped shelves bare at their stores nationwide. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 03:04Published 6 hours ago Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves Coronavirus concerns are still creating a frenzy at stores and pharmacies. Da Lin went shopping on Saturday to see what's in demand, and what's back on store shelves. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:01Published 1 day ago