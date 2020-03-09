Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stores begin limiting sale of certain items amid coronavirus concerns

Stores begin limiting sale of certain items amid coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Stores begin limiting sale of certain items amid coronavirus concernsTarget is the latest store to begin limiting items amid coronavirus concerns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Stores begin limiting sale of certain items amid coronavirus concerns

THIS NOTE WENT UP OVER THEWEEKEND AT ONE OF ITS STORES INLAS VEGAS.IT SAYS DISINFECTANT WIPES...HAND SANITIZERS AND FACE WIPESARE LIMITED TO SIX PERCUSTOMER.THE FEAR OF A SPREADING VIRUSCAUSING SOME LOCALS TO STOCK UPON BOTTLED WATER...HAND SANITIZER...AND OTHER CLEANING PRODUCTS.THE SHELVES ARE NOW CLEAR AT ALOCAL WALMART AND SMITHS.THIS PROMPTING THE SMITHS OND-I AND DECATUR TO LIMIT EACHCUSTOMER TO FIVE OF THOSEITEMS.GOUGINGNEVADA ATTORNEY - GENERAL AARON




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK supermarket Tesco introduces rationing as a result of coronavirus stockpiling [Video]UK supermarket Tesco introduces rationing as a result of coronavirus stockpiling

Tesco, the biggest supermarket chain in the UK, has introduced restrictions on the sales of some products after panic-buyers stripped shelves bare at their stores nationwide.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published

Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves [Video]Coronavirus Has Bay Area Shoppers Emptying Store Shelves

Coronavirus concerns are still creating a frenzy at stores and pharmacies. Da Lin went shopping on Saturday to see what's in demand, and what's back on store shelves.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.