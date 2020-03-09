Global  

Velveta Golightly-Howell - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Velveta Howell has made many contributions as a life-long champion for social justice and advocacy.

She is known as an exceptional role model for other African American women and girls.

She was the eighth African American female graduate of the University of Colorado Law School and the first woman of color appointed as Colorado's Deputy District Attorney.
