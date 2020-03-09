Global  

North Korea Fires 3 Short-Range Projectiles Monday

North Korea Fires 3 Short-Range Projectiles Monday

North Korea Fires 3 Short-Range Projectiles Monday

The launch comes almost a week after North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year.
Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea projectiles flew 240 km, reached 35 km in altitude - South Korea military

The projectiles North Korea fired on Monday flew 240 km (150 miles) and reached 35 km in altitude,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters IndiaFOXNews.com


North Korea fires unidentified projectiles into the sea

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into its eastern sea on Monday as it begins to resume...
The Age - Published Also reported by •NewsyJapan TodayReuters IndiaCTV NewsReutersFOXNews.comCBC.ca



Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region [Video]Japan says North Korea missile test threat to region

Japan's main government spokesperson said the latest projectile launch by North Korea "threatens the peace and security of Japan and the region" on Monday (March 9). Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan [Video]North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into The Sea Of Japan

If the projectiles are confirmed to be missiles, the launch will be North Korea&apos;s first such test since late November.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

