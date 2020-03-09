Travel into a glacier.

Global  

The Icelandic tourist attraction lets you travel into a man-made ice tunnel.

The ice tunnel and caves are located on Iceland’s second largest glacier, Langjokull.

A massive truck is needed to tackle the extreme conditions.

A redesigned KAT1 from MAN Trucks with 8-wheel drive is used for the tour.

It’s equipped with large tires and a system that deflates and inflates the tires.

So changing road conditions aren’t an issue.

The 20-ton ex-Nato truck can traverse up to 4,256 feet, and tackles rocks, snow, and mud with ease.

Once at the ice cave guests exit the truck and can venture into the ice tunnel on foot.Into the Glacier is a winter attraction in Iceland that lets tourists travel into the world’s largest man-made ice tunnel.

Transportation is an 8-wheel-drive ex-NATO MAN Kat1 that has been resigned to tackle the snowy tundra.

The truck has massive tires that can deflate and inflate as needed for travel over rocks, snow, and mud.

Learn more at intotheglacier.is
