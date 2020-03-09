'Everyone wants to sell' : coronavirus to disrupt markets
As the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, market analyst Josh Mahony says a recession in Italy and Japan is extremely likely, as well as economic disruption on an international level.
Report by Barnetth.
Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling..