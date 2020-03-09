Hundreds of tourists visit Chinese scenic spot as entry fee suspended for International Women's Day

Hundreds of tourists visited a scenic spot in central China as women did not have to pay an entry fee on International Women's Day.

The video, filmed in the city of Xinxiang in Henan Province on March 8, shows hundreds of people with face masks lining up to enter Bao Quan Scenic Spot.

According to reports, Tulip Festival is held inside the scenic spot while all women are free to enter from March 8 to March 11 and men also get a half-price if they go with a woman.

The local epidemic control department said the scenic spot had limited the number of tourists and instructed the visitors to keep a distance.