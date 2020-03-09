10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day
10 Things You May Not
Know About St.
Patrick's Day 1.
The shortest St.
Patrick's Day
parade only runs for 98 feet and
takes place in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
2.
Saint Patrick’s birth name was actually
Maewyn Succat.
He changed it to
Patricius after becoming a priest.
3.
Shamrocks are said to have
been used by Saint Patrick as a
metaphor for the Holy Trinity.
4.
Corned beef doesn’t actually contain corn.
It's name come from the use
of salt "corns" to cure meat.
5.
Saint Patrick famously wore a
light shade of blue, not the traditional
green that is constantly seen.
6.
Green became a significant color for
Ireland during its 1641 rebellion.
Its importance
then carried over to St.
Patrick’s Day.
7.
St.
Patrick’s Day used to be a strictly
religious and alcohol free holiday in Ireland.
8.
Saint Patrick wasn't actually Irish.
He was born in Britain and kidnapped
by Irish pirates at a young age.
9.
In traditional Irish folk tales,
female leprechauns don’t exist.
10.
The U.S. has 32 million people of
Irish descent, while Ireland’s total
population is only 4.7 million.