Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published < > Embed
10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

10 Things You May Not Know About St. Patrick's Day

10 Things You May Not Know About St.

Patrick's Day 1.

The shortest St.

Patrick's Day parade only runs for 98 feet and takes place in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

2.

Saint Patrick’s birth name was actually Maewyn Succat.

He changed it to Patricius after becoming a priest.

3.

Shamrocks are said to have been used by Saint Patrick as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.

4.

Corned beef doesn’t actually contain corn.

It's name come from the use of salt "corns" to cure meat.

5.

Saint Patrick famously wore a light shade of blue, not the traditional green that is constantly seen.

6.

Green became a significant color for Ireland during its 1641 rebellion.

Its importance then carried over to St.

Patrick’s Day.

7.

St.

Patrick’s Day used to be a strictly religious and alcohol free holiday in Ireland.

8.

Saint Patrick wasn't actually Irish.

He was born in Britain and kidnapped by Irish pirates at a young age.

9.

In traditional Irish folk tales, female leprechauns don’t exist.

10.

The U.S. has 32 million people of Irish descent, while Ireland’s total population is only 4.7 million.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Ana De Armas: 5 Things To Know About Actress Who’s Reportedly Dating Ben Affleck https://t.co/KKW6ZtDkvF https://t.co/jWiXATMWYZ 17 seconds ago

katecharb

kate Four things you should know about Rules as Code https://t.co/BYvzCFxzr9 via @GovInsider #DigitalGov 18 seconds ago

YALOVA2020

Y.A.L.O.V.A RT @HeatherGautney: WAPOST: “@BernieSanders wants you to know some other things about @JoeBiden too — that he once supported cuts to social… 23 seconds ago

queenSKiNNi

bad gyal skinni. RT @ELLEmagazine: Princess Di was full of surprises ❤️Here are all the things you probably didn’t know about her. 👑 (via @harpersbazaarus)… 43 seconds ago

evelynvwoodsen

Evelyn 🇰🇪 Y’all worried about the wrong things! We wanna know if Future is married https://t.co/VLxHhqLcO5 45 seconds ago

kevkwondo

Kevkwondo RT @AmericanAtheist: Required reading by @kathsstewart about the war on religious equality: "Some important things to know about today’s Ch… 46 seconds ago

Chukky_Alozie

Mr. Baggins of The Shire🧙🏼‍♂️ RT @_igwilo: I have laughed with people who have said really terrible things about me and they still think I don’t know. 52 seconds ago

ChazandAJ

Chaz RT @991PLRFM: Listen to @ChazandAJ's Podcast • Comedian @ShaneMGillis in studio, and learns all about AJ's foot fetish for the first time… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis Among Top Places To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day [Video]Minneapolis Among Top Places To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

When you think of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, Chicago, Boston and New York may come to mind. But Minneapolis is also a great place to celebrate, according to a new ranking. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published

Pittsburgh Named Among Best Cities In U.S. For St. Patrick's Day Celebrations [Video]Pittsburgh Named Among Best Cities In U.S. For St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

It’s one of the biggest party days of the year in Pittsburgh. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.