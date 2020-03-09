Global  

McDonnell pledges no 'partisan knockabout' over coronavirus

The shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, said Labour would not engage in "any partisan knockabout" over coronavirus, as he criticised the Government's "tardiness" in responding to the crisis.

Mr McDonnell said the Government was wrong to "delay" the first Cobra meeting about the issue, adding: "hours really do matter".
