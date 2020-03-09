Evacuations In Oklahoma After Wildfires Char More Than 30,000 Acres now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:26s - Published Evacuations In Oklahoma After Wildfires Char More Than 30,000 Acres At least 30 wildfires burned more than 30,000 acres in Oklahoma over the weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this