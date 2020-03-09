Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.!

Release Date: May 1, 2020 Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Black Widow' Trailer: Florence Pugh as Yelena, Taskmaster get right attention in Scarlett Johansson's film

The new trailer of 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role is out. The film...
DNA - Published

Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces off against Taskmaster in final teaser clip

Release of new Marvel film reportedly won't be affected by coronavirus outbreak
Independent - Published Also reported by •The VergeIndian ExpressBollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020) [Video]'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)

Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in her own Marvel movie

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 02:27Published

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot [Video]Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and more star in this spot for 'Black Widow'. A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.