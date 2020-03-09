Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Final Trailer

Check out the official final trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.!

Release Date: May 1, 2020 Black Widow is a superhero movie based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the twenty-fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The film is directed by Cate Shortland, written by Jac Schaeffer and Ned Benson, and stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, alongside David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), the film sees Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her past.