Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden Gets Super Pac Boost

Biden Gets Super Pac Boost

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Biden Gets Super Pac Boost

Biden Gets Super Pac Boost

Democrats' flagship 2020 super PAC plans to launch ads aiding Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Politico reports that the Pac is arguing that Biden is the likely nominee for president.

And, as the likely nominee, Biden needs to be defended from Republicans attacks.

Priorities USA has started "the process of conducting research and producing both digital and TV ads" to counter Trump.

The super PAC is "prepared to fight back against any false attacks waged by Republicans against Joe Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out https://t.co/AKr4iqxNOb 10 hours ago

CaffThoughts

Caffeinated Thoughts ICYMI --->> @shanevanderhart: With @PeteButtigieg and @amyklobuchar’s departure right before Super Tuesday,… https://t.co/16MYrPDRtB 15 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Biden Gets Super Pac Boost: https://t.co/3dBZ81gexQ #JoeBiden 21 hours ago

Tamaramonkey

Tamara Kane @unknowgenius10 @McauleyHolmes @KyleKulinski Look. Being broke did not prevent the coordination of the other candid… https://t.co/iRu3Mlpzjd 2 days ago

newsfilterio

Investor News After Super Tuesday surge, Biden gets new boost as Bloomberg drops out https://t.co/zkjKErZx6U 2 days ago

kerrsutherland

kerrsutherland After Joe Biden's Super Tuesday wins, Wall Street, including healthcare stocks, gets a boost https://t.co/FCbkElno0d 3 days ago

LifeSizeHacks

LifeSizeLifeHacks | Russell Humphrey @Financialplgrm That's a 16% climb from today's close. December 2020. Market hates uncertainty. I think (hope) wor… https://t.co/IhSVZgd0mP 3 days ago

technoappgeek

TechnoGeek Biden gets major boost from moderates as Super Tuesday voting gets underway https://t.co/drm2TUirSj https://t.co/JEkstsGczA 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Michigan's Water Issues Swing The State? [Video]Will Michigan's Water Issues Swing The State?

HuffPo reports that Michigan is the center of the water crisis in America. There are towns around the state that are suffering from water contamination. For years, Flint, Michigan has been the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday [Video]Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.