Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Cory Booker > Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

New Jersey Democratic senator and former presidential candidate Cory Booker on Monday endorsed his one-time rival, Joe Biden, as the best person to lead the Democratic party in the 2020 presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Sen. Cory Booker endorses Biden as leader 'to beat Donald Trump'

"I know he is a leader, not just to beat Donald Trump, but to bring honor back to that office," Booker said about Biden in an interview with CBS News.

The Democratic party primary contest has narrowed to a two-man race between Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and both candidates campaigned Monday ahead of another round of voting on Tuesday.

Biden's campaign surged last week after he won the resounding support of black voters in key contests from South Carolina to Texas.

"African-American voters in the South, African-American voters here in Detroit, they have played a pivotal role in my entire lifetime in choosing the Democratic nominee," Booker said.

Michigan, which votes on Tuesday, is seen as another test of whether Biden can muster a coalition of African-American, suburban, and older primary voters to his cause.



Recent related news from verified sources

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'

Cory Booker endorses Biden: Former vice president will 'restore honor to the Oval Office'
euronews - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimesMediaite



You Might Like


Tweets about this

FribourgNancy

OldandFedup RT @InspiringU2: Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden! https://t.co/4p9hNAPquO #Biden2020 #CoryBooker 3 seconds ago

typical_todd

Todd RT @WalkerBragman: “There’s no establishment,” they whine as every single 2020 Democrat lines up behind the guy they spent months attacking… 11 seconds ago

gigabytemag

Gigabyte Magazine RT @wjz: BOOKER ENDORSES BIDEN: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, says he will "restore honor to th… 11 seconds ago

uhlandgeorge

Janet George RT @PalmerReport: Joe Biden’s day so far: - Cory Booker endorses him - Opens up 16 point nationwide lead over Sanders - Up by 28 points in… 12 seconds ago

ecoderre

Gene Coderre Cory Booker Endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/IFZC68ZUjT 16 seconds ago

kmddkl

kh RT @MSNBC: NEW: Sen. Booker has endorsed Joe Biden for president; says the former vice president will "restore honor to the Oval Office." h… 24 seconds ago

LarrySMartin2

Larry S. Martin Sen. Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president https://t.co/q32vfQQwhi 28 seconds ago

DC4Hope

DB☮♥⚯͛ALLCAPS🌊🥁🇺🇸 RT @ChazBono: So happy to see @CoryBooker endorse @JoeBiden. I’m a huge admirer Senator Booker, and the campaign he ran. https://t.co/4B3sX… 30 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements [Video]Democratic Candidates Pick Up Key Endorsements

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has officially endorsed Joe Biden for president. Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders picked up Rev. Jessee Jackson's backing.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden [Video]Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden

Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Endorse Joe Biden Senator Harris announced her endorsement on Sunday, followed by Senator Booker early Monday. A source close to the situation told CNN that Harris..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.