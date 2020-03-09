Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Carolina Gonzalez - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Carolina Gonzalez - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:33s - Published < > Embed
Carolina Gonzalez - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Carolina Gonzalez - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Carolina Acuña Díaz González was a Colorado Renaissance Pioneer, renowned for her welcoming home, her active support for the arts and culture, and her uniquely authentic restaurant, Casa Mayan, a “Mutalista” or refuge for 40 years for immigrants in Colorado.

Carolina was an essential element in building and supporting the Denver community and ensuring that everyone felt a part of that community.

She opened her doors to people of all nationalities and walks of life.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Katherine Archuleta - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame [Video]

Katherine Archuleta - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Growing up in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, Katherine Archuleta has had an extraordinary and influential career that has changed the landscape for what is possible for women and, specifically, Latina..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:44Published
Marianne Neifert - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame [Video]

Marianne Neifert - Colorado Women's Hall of Fame

Colorado’s earliest physician breastfeeding champion, Marianne Egeland Neifert, MD, MTS, has devoted more than 40 years to improving maternal-child health. She provided education to diverse health..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:42Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.