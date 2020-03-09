Why Michigan Is So Important To Sanders

Michigan's primary is on Tuesday.

According to Business Insider the primary is do-or-die for Sen.

Bernie Sanders.

Michigan has the most pledged delegates at stake Tuesday.

Sanders clinched a narrow win in Michigan in 2016 that upset Hillary Clinton.

The Sanders campaign is very aware of Michigan's importance to his candidacy.

Sanders poured all his resources into Michigan after disappointing losses on Super Tuesday.

Joe Biden is ahead of Sanders, 37.8% to 30%, in the state.