Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gov. Cuomo on the coronavirus fears

Gov. Cuomo on the coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:04s - Published < > Embed
Gov. Cuomo on the coronavirus fearsNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo talks about coronavirus cases in the state.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NY Gov. Cuomo Reports That Top Transit Official Has Coronavirus

New York governor *Andrew Cuomo* urged his constituents to take precautions but refrain from...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Newsday


The Agenda: Roswell takes a lead role against the coronavirus, UB launches a new department and a warm (but breezy) day lies ahead

MORNING LEAD Gov. Cuomo has announced that six medical facilities statewide will do rapid laboratory...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JRWeaver55

💧🔥Jennifer Weaver RT @_1BUV: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN today after the total confirmed #Coronavirus cases in the state was raised to 105… 18 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on CNN today after the total confirmed #Coronavirus cases in the state was… https://t.co/5IVpbwgbQC 18 hours ago

g_feisty

MaryS RT @thiefers: NY Governor Mario Cuomo, discussing Coronavirus fears on MSNBC with @davidgura just now: "Don't listen to the Federal govern… 2 days ago

thiefers

Diane NY Governor Mario Cuomo, discussing Coronavirus fears on MSNBC with @davidgura just now: "Don't listen to the Fede… https://t.co/r1wK33XsO5 2 days ago

LeoApelles

deric wood RT @maggieNYT: Local officials in states with CV cases - like Cuomo and Newsom - have stood out as constant presences for a worried public… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out [Video]Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 142 over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. That makes it the state with largest number of confirmed cases in the country. CBS2's Jenna..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Port Authority Director Tests Positive For Coronavirus

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.