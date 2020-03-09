Virginia Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Confederate Monument Removals 40 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published Virginia Lawmakers Pass Bill Allowing Confederate Monument Removals Some of Virginia's scores of Confederate monuments could soon be removed under legislation state lawmakers approved Sunday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Recent related news from verified sources Lawmakers pass bill allowing Confederate monument removals RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some of Virginia’s scores of Confederate monuments could soon be removed...

Seattle Times - Published 23 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this