What you need to know: March 9

What you need to know: March 9

What you need to know: March 9

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on March 9.
What you need to know: March 9

Now working to trace his path and track down anyone who may have come into contact with him.

### pepper spray, a taser*an* a k-9 -- all used to take down a man police say was high on drugs and running through the streets of one community.

Officers in redding say patrick wilson was running in the road on south market street... swinging a metal object; something like an expandable batton.

Police say they chased wilson - who refused arrest.

It was the k-9 that eventually subdued wilson.

He is now in the shasta county jail..### a strong*shak* that rattled the north coast sunday evening... it happened about 7:59 pm and could be felt all the way from eureka down to san francisco.

The u.s. geological survey says the 5.8 magnitude quake was centered about 53 miles west of petrolia... off the northern coast in the pacific ocean.

There are no reports of damage or injuries, and the quake did not trigger a tsunami warning.### this morning - action news now is tracking the investigation into a body found floating in the waters of thermalito forebay in oroville.

State park representatives say a couple kayaking discovered the man -- face down in the water at about two oclock sunday afternoon.

Cal fire and butte county sheriffs deputies worked to recover the body.

Action news now is working to learn more about the victim.

### new this morning - california's fifth largest school district... and the sacramento area's largest... is closing schools this week over concern about the coronavirus... an elk grove u-s- d's family was put on quarantine... after learning of a positive covid-19 test in the household.

Elk grove unified school district serves sixty- seven schools... that includes about 63- thousand students... plus teachers and staff.

#### california is preparing for the arrival of the gran princess cruise ship in oakland..

The ship with 3500 passengers and nearly a dozen sick is expected to dock near san francisco today.

The governor is stressing none of the passengers from the ship - with at least 21 cases of coronavirus, will be released --until completing a 14- day quarantine.

Democratic presidential frontrunners are hitting the campaign trail today.

Former vice president joe biden picked up a big endorsement sunday from former opponent, kamala harris.

Senator bernie sanders picked up an endorsement sunday... from reverend jesse jackson, sr. on tuesday, contests will be held in washington, idaho, north dakota, missouri, mississippi and, most importantly, michigan.

## you're never more



