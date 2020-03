Big Sky womens tourney

THE BIG SKYCONFERENCEWOMEN'SBASKETBALLTOURNAMENT TIPSOFF IN BOISE FORTHE SECONDSTRAIGHT YEAR..THE ELEVENWOMEN'S AND MEN'STEAMS ARE FIGHTINGFOR A SPOT IN THEN-C-DOUBLE-ATOURNAMENT.HOSTING THETOURNAMENT ATCENTURY LINK ARENACREATES A BOOSTFOR BOISEBUSINESSES ... BUTALSO GIVES FANS ACHANCE TO SEETHEIR TEAMSCOMPETE FOR ACONFERENCECHAMPIONSHIP."EVERYTHING IS ONTHE LINE HERE SOTHE PASSION THATOUR STUDENT-ATHLETES COME ANDPLAY WITH IS OFF THECHARTS IT IS FUN TOBE A PART OF FUN TOWATCH THAT'S WHY IENCOURAGEANYBODY THAT ISHERE IN BOISE OR INIDAHO TO COMECHECK OUT A GAMEOR TWO I PROMISEYOU YOU WILL LEAVEIMPRESSED.""BIG SKY" ISPARTNERING WITHDOWNTOWNBUSINESSES ..

TODESIGNATE CERTAINSPORTS BARS FORSPECIFIC TEAMS..AND IF YOU HAPPENTO BE IN THE GROVEPLAZA THIS WEEKTHERE WILL BEHOOPS TO SHOOT ..AS PART OF THETOURNAMENT'S FANEXPERIENCE.THE FIRST GAME TIPSOFF BETWEENSACRAMENTO STATEAND NORTHERNCOLORADO AT 2-30THIS AFTERNOON.THE MEN'STOURNAMENTSTARTS WEDNESDAY.