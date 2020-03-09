Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex > Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day.

The service is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final official engagement before they quit royal life.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan in last official engagement before Megxit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to make their final official appearance as senior royals...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Appearance in Months Ahead of Official Royal Exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make their very first appearance in months at the 2020 Endeavour Fund...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals: https://t.co/6uykt9z2wA #London 13 minutes ago

latimesent

LAT Entertainment Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will make their final appearance as senior royals today https://t.co/w325PC6IrH 15 minutes ago

KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @NBCNightlyNews: Today, Harry and Meghan will perform their last official royal engagement surrounded by Harry's immediate family, marki… 24 minutes ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals as they attend Commonwealth Day Service with Queen… https://t.co/J8ixFw4T3D 37 minutes ago

canadanewspost

Canada News Post The final step back: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last royal appearance https://t.co/7lttkNtOWO https://t.co/HEtPd9psz1 42 minutes ago

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl The final step back: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last royal appearance https://t.co/0VErUctg6n 43 minutes ago

asurehanim

Elcin RT @Independent_ie: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make last appearance as British royals in style https://t.co/Ju0Jv357vA https://t.co/iSt… 57 minutes ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make last appearance as British royals in style https://t.co/Ju0Jv357vA https://t.co/iStnO7PesH 58 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit [Video]UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

Britain's top royals came together on Monday at London's Westminster Abbey in what was the last public family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit [Video]'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

In one of her final appearances as a working member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex invited a student on stage to speak about the value of women during a surprise visit to an east London..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.