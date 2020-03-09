Global  

UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

Britain's top royals came together on Monday at London's Westminster Abbey in what was the last public family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties.
UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

The annual Commonwealth Service was also the first time Harry and Meghan had been seen with Queen Elizabeth, his elder brother William and wife Kate, and father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, since the couple thrashed out an exit deal from their royal roles in January.

Harry and Meghan smiled and she waved at William and Kate as they arrived in the abbey to take their seats.

The couple then chatted and laughed with his uncle, Prince Edward who was sitting next to them.



