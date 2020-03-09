Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jack Dorsey > Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey survived an attempt to remove him after the social media company struck a deal with activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is staying put.

The prominent entrepreneur survived an attempt to remove him from the company he co-founded after Twitter struck a deal with activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

Founded by billionaire Paul Singer, Elliott had sought to remove Dorsey and install its own nominees to the social media company's board, according to sources.

Under the deal announced Monday, the private equity firm Silver Lake will invest $1 billion in Twitter, which will then use that to buy back $2 billion of its own shares.

And Silver Lake's co-CEO and a partner at Elliott will join Twitter's board.

Elliott has a 4% stake in Twitter.

What makes Twitter's set up rather unusual is that Dorsey heads the company he co-founded but does not control it.

He's vulnerable to challenges by activist investors like Elliott because the company gives shareholders equal voting rights.

Dorsey owns a 2% stake in Twitter.

What's more, he also runs another company he co-founded, the mobile payments firm, Square.

Twitter shares rose 3% in early trading Monday despite a broad market sell-off.



Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott, Silver Lake

Twitter Inc on Monday announced a deal with Elliott Management Corp, giving it a board seat just over...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter and Elliott Management Strike a Deal: What You Need to Know [Video]Twitter and Elliott Management Strike a Deal: What You Need to Know

Twitter and Elliott Management have reached a deal. Here's what you need to know about the agreement and what happens next.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published

Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake [Video]Twitter rallies as Elliott takes stake

Twitter shares rose sharply Monday morning after investors learned activst hedge fund Elliott Management had taken a stake in the social media company. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.