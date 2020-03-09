10 Things Chris Paul Can't Live Without 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 06:15s - Published 10 Things Chris Paul Can't Live Without There are a few things Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul can't live without when he hits the road. From flavored water to his watch case, these are the NBA star's travel essentials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 10 Things Chris Paul Can't Live Without - I shoulda had this on rightnow, to tell you the truth.[laughing][upbeat music]Hi, what's up, GQ Sports.I'm Chris Paul andthese are my essentials.Yep, so this item righthere is my lumbar roll,so I take it everywhere that I go.Tell the you the truth, Ishould have it on right now.I always wear it and itliterally just goes like thisbehind my back and so when I sit down,what it does is it makes surethat I keep my posture right.- [Interviewer] You put otherguys on the team onto that?- They see me with it,you know what I mean,but it's something thatthey might say that I do'cause I'm old, but I'm cool with it.Works for me.Right here, this is Bicycle.Needs to Bicycle, too,it's a deck of cards,so I always got a deck of cards with me,just in case somebody wanna play Guts,whatever, whatever, ifyou wanna play Aunts,whatever card game is,I play cards.There's not usually a day that goes bythat I don't play some form of cards, so.On our team, our crew that plays is me,Dennis Schroder, and Gallinari,Danilo Gallinari, andwe play every flight.I'm somewhat of a bad flyer, so the waythat I make myself feel like I'm noton the plane is I play cards.Gotta have a deck of cards.This right here is watermelon water.I mean, you got cherry, strawberry,all these different flavors.If it's not this, it's regular water.I'm always trying tomake sure I'm hydrated'cause as much as we flyand the games that we play,day in and day out, it's veryeasy to become dehydrated,so, like I said, thismight be a old man thingor whatever, but one of my essentials,I gotta have it.The next item is a book.I'm constantly reading,always trying to learn.This gets me off of my phone at times.I always got some typeof book, no matter what.Even sometimes I may get too busyand don't get a chance to read it,but I always have itwith me for just in case.You can learn a few things from him.His book was all right,you know what I mean.I'm just kidding, it's agood read, it's a good read.This is my watch case.When I'm traveling, I'll just bring like,four or five with me.I feel naked without a watch on.- [Interviewer] What's yourtop three in your collection?- My wife got me this Patekfor my birthday two years ago.This Aquanaut right herewas a gift to myselfthat I'm a real big fan of,and this AP right here wasa gift from a teammate.You know, I mean, I justalways have to have a watch on,so I definitely don'tleave home without this.Now, this right here, thissanctuary right here islike my little heaven right here.Now, I will not go anywherewithout these essentials.This right here is 'causemy family lives in LAand I'm in Oklahoma and I actually hada iPhone 7 up until I moved to Oklahomain, like, September, October,'cause my wife told methat I better have a phone that works,so I gotta have this soI can FaceTime my crew.My iPad 'cause I watch shows.I watch all the shows that come on.I'm watching "Sons of Anarchy" right now.When I get done with that,I think it's on to "You,"so this and my AirPods andall this, gotta have it.So this item right hereis a hat, like a dad hat.Like, I don't leave home without a hat.I would probably have a hat on right nowif I could, but just, literally,I always got a hat on.Could I hoop in a hat?Absolutely.I'd have to turn it backwards.- [Interviewer] Do you preferthe dad hat to the fitted?- I do, it's crazy 'causefitteds used to be a real thing,like you used to live inlids, trying to get it fitted,but what's dope aboutthat dad hats now, too,is you can put any typeof messaging on it,whether it be your logo,whether it be somethinglike be cool, be something like that.It's just another way to express yourself.The next one that Iwon't leave home withoutor do anything without is my necklace.I mean, it works with my sweater,my A and T sweater right now,but sometimes I justalways have it tucked in.Even if you see me shootingin pre-game warmups,like early before thegame, I always got this on,I don't take this off everuntil I'm about to play.This owl right here represents my family,so a lot of people see itand you just see a owl,but on this eye, this is theTaurus, and that's my sign.This eye is a Leo for my daughter.In the middle, the wavylines, that's Aquariusfor my wife, and at the bottom,that's Gemini for my son.So you put it alltogether, this is my crew.This right here is a lapel pin.I love to dress up at timesand lapels are very subtle,but, like, cool and, like,classy little touchesthat you can put on your jacket.- [Interviewer] Do you havea collection of lapel pins?- The collection, some of them stemfrom a lot of antiques fromCourtney's grandparents.Is that right?Right, yeah.So it's actually dope becausesometimes it can be pins,you know what I mean, it canjust be like a little pin.We've gotten very creativewith our lapel pins.This is one of the dope lapel pinsThis right here became essentialwithin the past year or twoand these are slouch socks.Now, some people call them aerobic socksor whatever they are,but I started wearing 'emwithin the past two years a lot more,like we did when we was in high school.It was my wife's idea,but they just cool socksthat I wear with jeans,sweatpants, I wear 'em with shorts.I always keep a pairof fresh ones with me.I could show you a picture from me playinghigh school basketball witha pair of these socks on.Thanks for checking outmy essential items, GQ.Thanks for watching.





