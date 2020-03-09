Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:34s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

Wall Street Trading Temporarily Halted After Markets Plunge Over Coronavirus Fears

U.S. stocks plunged so quickly Monday that trading was halted as frightened investors fled the markets amid growing economic uncertainty over the spreading coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus boosts Wall Street trading, easing pain from lower rates

Market volatility related to the coronavirus has provided a welcome boost for Wall Street banks'...
Reuters - Published

Alert: Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as oil price plunge worsens economic fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks plummet in early trading on Wall Street following steep falls overseas as...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

vdpierre9

vdp RT @Reuters: Stock trading resumed after a nosedive of 7% in the benchmark S&P 500 forced so-called circuit breakers to temporarily halt st… 1 minute ago

LiHom10

ChristyHK RT @AP: BREAKING: Trading temporarily halted on Wall Street as oil price plunge and coronavirus fears cause stocks to plummet in early trad… 3 minutes ago

Frankartur

FRANCISCO ARTUNDUAGA RT @ReutersBiz: Stock trading resumed after a nosedive of 7% in the benchmark S&P 500 forced so-called circuit breakers to temporarily halt… 10 minutes ago

1337InfoWarrior

Redpill News “Trading on the U.S. stock exchanges was halted briefly after opening on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell 7% due in part… https://t.co/FgWGROm8Du 13 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Wall Street trading temporarily halted as stock prices plummet amid coronavirus outbreak fallout - 9News… https://t.co/wZUjgjFigS 16 minutes ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Wall Street trading temporarily halted as stock prices plummet - Sydney Morning Herald https://t.co/wydTLYPpw8 via @GoogleNews 16 minutes ago

NCDCDelhi

National Center For Disease Control RT @TheDailyPioneer: #BusinessNews : Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashi… 22 minutes ago

Dfy97446834

Dfy RT @SouthAsiaTimeUK: FTSE100 in biggest fall since 2008 financial crisis. Global stock markets suffered their biggest falls since 2008 fin… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday [Video]Dow Jones sets record drop after trading was briefly halted on Monday

Stock trading was halted in the moments after the opening bell Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened down around 2,000 points amid coronavirus fears.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:40Published

Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries [Video]Coronavirus Update: Markets Still Experiencing Jitters On Oil Prices, Outbreak Worries

The closing bell brought a sigh of relief on Wall Street with the markets enduring one of the wildest days in recent memory. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.