Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/raRmuEq… 3 hours ago

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/raRmuEqfii 3 hours ago

GSLOVEAPP 😇 Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news - Music News #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/iBIpEYtRfE 3 hours ago

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/ozpp576M… 3 hours ago

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #NSYNC Katy Perry’s father is a ‘happy man’ following her pregnancy news – Music News https://t.co/ozpp576MYx 3 hours ago

Echoingwalls Music Katy Perry's father is a 'happy man' following her pregnancy news - Katy Perry announced she was expecting her firs… https://t.co/jpIYklUR8v 4 hours ago

MeetMusicLovers Katy Perry announced she was expecting her first child in the music video for Never Worn White. https://t.co/0tSIdM10MB 4 hours ago