Worm Supermoon to Illuminate the Sky This Week
Sky This Week On March 9, the Full Worm Moon,
the first supermoon of 2020, will
be visible in the night sky.
A supermoon occurs when
the moon is on its closest
orbital approach to Earth, or
within 90 percent of perigee.
According to NASA, although the
true full moon will only be on Monday,
the moon will continue to appear
full until early Wednesday.
The name, Full Worm Moon, is derived
from the way in which Native Americans
would use the moon to track the seasons.
In this case, the March full moon was
associated with the softening of the ground,
which caused earthworms to begin to appear.
The Full Worm Moon is also referred to
as the sugar moon, because of the arrival
of spring and the Lenten moon, as it occurs
during the Catholic season of Lent.
2020 is expected to have up to four supermoons
total, with the next supermoon set to appear on April 7.