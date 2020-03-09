Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear

Global Stocks Plunge Amid Oil Crash and Coronavirus Fear Global markets are taking a hit after a failed deal between OPEC and Russia led to the worst one-day crash in crude in decades.

Saudi Arabia set off panic within oil markets by launching a price war.

The Saudis are reacting to Russia's refusal to meet OPEC's efforts to rescue the oil market after a panic caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 (SPX) opened 6.9% lower.

The Dow (INDU) fell more than 1,800 points and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was down 7.1%.

The impact of the coronavirus has weighed heavily on investors as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Global stocks pummeled by oil price crash

US Treasury yields fall below 0.5 per cent as crude suffers biggest one-day fall since Gulf war
FT.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Global shares extend recovery on hopes of policy easing, eye G7 for cues

Global stocks and oil prices extended gains on Tuesday as policymakers indicated their willingness to...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelissaArment14

Melissa RT @FinancialReview: Stocks plunged 7 per cent on Wall Street, triggering a trading halt for 15 minutes as global recession fears were ampl… 54 seconds ago

kellyjohnsonhas

kellyjohnsonhaskell RT @stonecold2050: US stocks continued to plunge today after a brief trading halt, with the Dow off more than 2,000 points as an oil-price… 2 minutes ago

MuskieRuskie

Randy RT @MariaBonanno9: A steep plunge in US stocks triggered a trading halt on Monday as an oil-price war roiled global markets already panicke… 17 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

South African shares tumble amid oil crash and coronavirus fears [Video]South African shares tumble amid oil crash and coronavirus fears

South African stocks fell to a more than four year low on Monday with chemical and energy firm Sasol the hardest hit. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.