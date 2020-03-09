Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Westminster Abbey > The Royal Family arrive at Westminster Abbey

The Royal Family arrive at Westminster Abbey

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
The Royal Family arrive at Westminster Abbey

The Royal Family arrive at Westminster Abbey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join the Queen and senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

This marks one of the couple's final offical engagements as Royals.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Royal farewell: UK's Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britain's top royals came together on Monday at London's Westminster Abbey in what was the last...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarthAntilles

CarthAntilles RT @RoyalCentral: Security scare as protestors try to storm Westminster Abbey just 45 minutes before Royal Family arrive https://t.co/NX0w1… 2 minutes ago

monicamccarty

Monica McCarty Braved the #Coronavirus crowd to see the Royal family arrive at Westminster Abbey today for #commonwealthday2020 an… https://t.co/zKLZC3ejex 11 minutes ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld RT @TheSun: The Queen and members of the Royal Family arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service https://t.co/GA9fuaOrp1 12 minutes ago

LindyCowling

Lindy Cowling Meghan Markle and Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day service in final duties as senior royals https://t.co/woepAqyTHm 47 minutes ago

hoopswon

Eileen McGee RT @Shackviral: Queen’s Commonwealth service chaos as protesters storm security moments before arrival | Banning gatherings due to #coronav… 49 minutes ago

TheSun

The Sun The Queen and members of the Royal Family arrive at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day service https://t.co/GA9fuaOrp1 55 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit [Video]UK royals' arrive for last big get together before Harry and Meghan's exit

Britain's top royals came together on Monday at London's Westminster Abbey in what was the last public family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals [Video]Harry and Meghan make last official appearance as senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day. The service is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.