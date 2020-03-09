Pelosi Speaks At Northeastern's Women Who Empower Summit



Recent related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi Addresses Northeastern University Students House Speaker Pelosi attended a women's empowerment summit in Boston. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:48Published now Pelosi suggests market drop indicates lack of confidence in federal COVID-19 response Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi visited the Women Who Empower Summit at Northeastern University just as the financial markets started the week with a precipitous fall. She suggested to reporters that.. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:20Published 1 hour ago