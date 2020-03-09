Women defy conservative regimes in rights marches across the world

Women marched for their rights on Sunday all around the world, including in Kyrgyzstan , Pakistan , Indonesia , Lebanon , Mexico...View on euronews



Recent related videos from verified sources How women in Pakistan are creating political change | Shad Begum Activist Shad Begum has spent her life empowering women to live up to their full potential. In a personal talk, she shares her determined struggle to improve the lives of women in her deeply religious.. Credit: TED Duration: 13:55Published on February 6, 2020