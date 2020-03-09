Arsenal: Lucas Torreira set to miss rest of season as he recovers from broken ankle

Global  

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference ahead of the team's Premier League game against Manchester City on March 11.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after the club confirmed his fractured ankle will keep him sidelined for up to 10 weeks.
Lucas Torreira is unlikely to play again this season after Arsenal confirmed he will miss up to 10...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira ruled out for 8-10 weeks in devastating injury blow

Arsenal are look set to be without Lucas Torreira for the rest of the season after the Uruguayan...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Team TalktalkSPORT



