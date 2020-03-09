Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration

Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration

Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration

Islamic State is believed to have attempted to attack the re-election inauguration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

It comes just days after the U.S.-led troop withdrawal agreement was signed with the Taliban.

Matthew Larotonda reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Islamic State claims rocket attack targeting Afghan inauguration: statement

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a rocket attack targeting the inauguration of Ashraf...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

10F01C0

10F01C0 Suspected rocket attack on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's re-election inauguration https://t.co/5CtSO7I6La 2 hours ago

GaryC23619095

Sir Gary The Economist OBE CBE GBH RT @ReutersTV: Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration https://t.co/yuhLzKsT8v https://t.co/MckeuevO70 5 hours ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration https://t.co/yuhLzKsT8v https://t.co/MckeuevO70 5 hours ago

BerrioMr

MrJulioBerrio Suspected rocket attack on Afghan inauguration: https://t.co/VjHbpItbGw via Reuters TV 5 hours ago

ShaolinTom

𝕋om 𝕆'ℂonnor My latest: ISIS claims responsibility for suspected rocket attack after Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's inaugu… https://t.co/y6yllkJRSK 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Afghan President's swearing-in interrupted by rocket attack [Video]Afghan President's swearing-in interrupted by rocket attack

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's swearing-in for a second term is interrupted by rocket fire. He kept his cool as the palace was rocked by explosions. Report by Barnesj. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:53Published

Suspected rocket hits Afghan president inauguration [Video]Suspected rocket hits Afghan president inauguration

Unknown militants are believed to have attempted to attack the re-election inauguration of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, but the rockets fell outside the event and the damage is still being assessed.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.