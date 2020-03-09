Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey survived an attempt to remove him after the social media company struck a deal with activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

Fred Katayama reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Twitter strikes deal with Elliott, Silver Lake

Twitter Inc on Monday announced a deal with Elliott Management Corp, giving it a board seat just over...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jevaughn_Brown

Jevaughn Brown 👑+++ RT @ali: Twitter CEO Dorsey will keep his position after company strikes investment deal with Elliott Management, Silver Lake Some of y'al… 1 minute ago

hereforpolitic1

@hereforpolitics ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EyesOnQ: Twitter strikes deal with activist investor to keep Jack Dorsey as CEO https://t.co/ksHYzlVb5D via @nbcnews 3 minutes ago

SusieBlackmon

Susie Blackmon Twitter strikes deal with Elliott and Silver Lake, Dorsey remains CEO https://t.co/O1DhyZYxrM 5 minutes ago

xcoatl

Beto Borbolla RT @davewiner: Twitter strikes deal with Elliott and Silver Lake, Dorsey remains CEO. https://t.co/dJympbcGMU 5 minutes ago

aeroG

Gordon Vaughan RT @BreakingNews: Twitter strikes deal with activist investor to keep Jack Dorsey as CEO. https://t.co/pwn01lC55y The deal will include a… 5 minutes ago

perezkellyk

🇺🇸 Mrs.VIP #KAG! 🇺🇸 (Text Trump to 88022) Bummer! https://t.co/3HPmpniLGk 6 minutes ago

mossunny247

Moses Sunny Biafra RT @realNaomiLitvin: Twitter strikes deal with Elliott and Silver Lake, Dorsey remains CEO https://t.co/EVddmKJ2F5 6 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Twitter CEO keeps his job, after company strikes deal with investors https://t.co/HeYzRQMX0G 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Twitter and Elliott Management Strike a Deal: What You Need to Know [Video]Twitter and Elliott Management Strike a Deal: What You Need to Know

Twitter and Elliott Management have reached a deal. Here's what you need to know about the agreement and what happens next.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.