Russell Brand cancels stand-up show due to coronavirus scare 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published Russell Brand cancels stand-up show due to coronavirus scare Russell Brand cancelled his stand-up gig in Perth, Australia on Monday after a woman who attended the venue tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

