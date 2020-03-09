Keira Knightley 'felt totally alone' after birth of first child 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:37s - Published Keira Knightley 'felt totally alone' after birth of first child Keira Knightley felt "totally alone" after welcoming her daughter Edie into the world in 2015. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this