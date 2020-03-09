Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Matt Hancock > Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:30s - Published < > Embed
Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Matt Hancock confirms fourth UK Covid-19 death

Medical experts and the Government are still attempting to contain the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases in the UK rose to more than 300 and the death toll reached four.

As of 9am on Monday, 319 people have tested positive for Covid-19, up from 273 at the same point on Sunday, the Department of Health said.

Public Health England (PHE) will continue to trace close contacts of anybody diagnosed with Covid-19 in the containment phase, advising them to self-isolate at home to delay the spread of the virus.

The Government’s action plan for the disease has three separate stages – contain, delay and mitigate – alongside a research programme.

Moving to the next stage, an attempt to delay the spread of the outbreak, would mean that social distancing measures – such as restricting public gatherings and more widespread advice to stay at home – could be brought in.

In the Commons, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the death of a fourth patient with the disease and said that any further measures that could be introduced to tackle the spread of Covid-19 would be guided by scientific advice.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fourth person dies of coronavirus in the UK, Health Secretary Matt Hancock reveals

A fourth person who was diagnosed with coronavirus has died, it has been revealed.
Hereford Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

scotlandjock1

jock RT @talkRADIO: BREAKING: Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms a fourth person with coronavirus has died in the UK. The patient from Wolve… 2 hours ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk Fourth person dies in UK due to coronavirus outbreak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms https://t.co/6Qi1Rhm5IM https://t.co/In0iHZxauj 2 hours ago

talkRADIO

talkRADIO BREAKING: Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms a fourth person with coronavirus has died in the UK. The patient f… https://t.co/mHITmuRS7X 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Health secretary confirms 4th UK coronavirus death [Video]Health secretary confirms 4th UK coronavirus death

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the 4th death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 during a statement in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:52Published

Government resists cancelling sports events following Cobra meeting on Covid-19 [Video]Government resists cancelling sports events following Cobra meeting on Covid-19

Cancelling sports events and shutting museums and galleries due to coronavirus would be “premature”, the Culture Secretary has said, as the Prime Minister gathered ministers for an emergency Cobra..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.