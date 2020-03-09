C1 3 festivities than downtown lexington!

Whether you are running in the shamrock shuffle or headed to the parade.

You can stop by the mane for top o' the morning brunch!

Here to tell us all about it today we have owner of dupree catering & the mane on main, tom evans and event coordinator ruthie maloney.

Welcome to the show!

1.

Tell us about the brunch.

2.

Where can the tickets be purchased?

3.

What is the mane on main?

Where is it located?

4.

What is dupree catering?

What is the relation to the mane on main?

5.

How should the attendees dress?

adlib goodbye