Katy Perry's father 'happy' after star's pregnancy news The 'Never Worn White' hitmaker announced last week she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, and her dad Keith has now said her family - including mother Mary - are "pleased" she is starting a family of her own.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Keith said: Keith also claimed he and Mary - who are both pastors - knew about the pregnancy "very early on".

Meanwhile, Katy recently said her mother spoiled the elaborate pregnancy reveal she had planned for her family.

The singer decided to print the news onto a wine label as a fun way to break the news to her loved ones, but her mother foiled the plan when she spotted the wine bottle on an impromptu visit to her daughter's house.