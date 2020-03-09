Tori Kelly talked to Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato about collaborating The singer says Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato joked with her about doing a collaboration - but she really wants to make it happen.

The trio recently went viral after doing karaoke together at a party at The Saddle Ranch Chop House on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood last month, to celebrate their manager Scooter Braun's South African wife, Yael, becoming a US citizen.

And the 'Should've Been Us' singer has revealed that she'd jump at the chance to get in the studio with them both.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Tori said: