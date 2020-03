New Irish Monument Unveiled in South Buffalo 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:11s - Published New Irish Monument Unveiled in South Buffalo A new monument is unveiled outside the South Buffalo Irish Center capturing the Irish immigrant experience. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend New Irish Monument Unveiled in South Buffalo THEY'RE IN.IN JUST A FEW DAYS --THE CITY OF BUFFALOWILL TURN GREENCELEBRATING STPATRICKS DAY --- ANDTODAY -- JEFFSLAWSON SHOWS USHOW LOCAL OFFICIALSARE HONORING THEIRISH IMMIGRANTSWHO HELPED BUILDTHE QUEEN CITYPRESERVING OUR IRISHHISTORY PUSHING ANDMOVING IT FORWARDTO START A WEEK OFCELEBRATING THEIRISH CULTURE -- ANEW MONUMENT ISHONORING THE DEEPIRISH ROOTS INBUFFALO.ITS IMPORTANT THATWE CONTINUE TOSTRIVE TO LAY THECERTAIN TYPE OFFOUNDATION THATTHEY DID FOR FUTUREGENERATIONSITS IMPORTANT THATWE CONTINUE TOSTRIVE TO LAY THECERTAIN TYPE OFFOUNDATION THATTHEY DID FOR FUTUREGENERATIONS ASWELL.JUST OUTSIDE THEBUFFALO IRISHCENTER THIS MASSIVESTONE SLAB SITS JUSTBELOW THE IRISHFLAG --MEMORIALIZING THEIRISH IMMIGRANTEXPERIENCE IN THEUS.TO REMIND OURSELVESABOUT OUR PAST --AND WHAT OURFUTURE REALLY ISGOING TO BE ABOUT.THE IRISH COMMUNITYRUNS ALLTHROUGHOUT THECITY -- AND HAVING AMONUMENT LIKE THISIN THE IRISH HERITAGEDISTRICT IS JUSTANOTHER REMINDEROF HOW DIFFICULT ITWAS FOR SOME OFTHESE IMMIGRANTSWHEN THEY CAME TOTHE US.THIS IS A REFLECTIONOF THAT -- OF HOWHARD IT IS TO BE ANIMMIGRANT SOMETIMESIN THIS COUNTRY... ANDTHAT SWHAT ITSABOUT.<AD LIB WX T





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Hibernia Marching Society keeping Irish traditions alive in South Mississippi Hibernia Marching Society keeping Irish traditions alive in South Mississippi Credit: WXXVPublished 1 week ago Will North and Starpoint advance to respective State Tournaments The large and small school games from Super Sunday granted two sets of Spartans berths to states-- Starpoint and Will North. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:32Published 1 week ago