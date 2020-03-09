Global  

Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy

Joe Swash lost the 'Dancing On Ice' trophy after being crowned the winner of the ITV skating show on Sunday night (08.03.20).
Joe Swash beats Perri Kiely to win Dancing On Ice

Joe Swash has won Dancing On Ice, taking the title from series favourite Perri Kiely.
Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe Swash

Dancing on Ice fans think Perri Kiely was 'robbed' as Phillip Schofield makes dig at Joe SwashEven host Phillip Schofield made a snide remark at Joe Swash after the shock result
Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice [Video]Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice

Joe Swash wins Dancing on Ice TV star and his professional partner Alex Murphy claimed the coveted crown, after overcoming competition from Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely. The result of the series was..

Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury! [Video]Dancing On Ice's Joe Swash reveals horrific injury!

Joe Swash has reached the final of The Dancing On Ice Final but isn't very well! He's had to have hospital treatment ahead of the big skate on Sunday! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at..

