Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy 25 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:18s - Published Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy Joe Swash lost the 'Dancing On Ice' trophy after being crowned the winner of the ITV skating show on Sunday night (08.03.20).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Joe Swash lost Dancing On Ice trophy #JoeSwash #DancingOnIce #DOI @realjoeswash @dancingonice https://t.co/yKcqnttl19 21 minutes ago Clairecarebear. RT @TheSunShowbiz: Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash reveals he's hungover and LOST the trophy after boozing until 5am at wrap party https://… 57 minutes ago The Sun Showbiz Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash reveals he's hungover and LOST the trophy after boozing until 5am at wrap party https://t.co/RGlzEsnDQm 2 hours ago Goss.ie Joe Swash reveals he LOST his Dancing On Ice trophy at the wrap party https://t.co/ItX55CO6fp https://t.co/UITgyyWEHH 2 hours ago The Sun TV Dancing On Ice winner Joe Swash reveals he's hungover and LOST the trophy after boozing until 5am at wrap party https://t.co/JqpQAt2nDt 3 hours ago Spire FM #DancingOnIce: Standard Joe - he had one job! https://t.co/Y55069M6IN 3 hours ago Daily Mail U.K. Dancing On Ice champion Joe Swash admits he LOST the trophy at Sunday night's raucous wrap party https://t.co/Y1vAPB1PHy 4 hours ago Gossipieh Dancing On Ice champion Joe Swash admits he LOST the trophy https://t.co/ZluzMDYwgn https://t.co/uJd6gIClT2 4 hours ago