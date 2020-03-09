Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sea Turtles Mistake Human Plastic Waste For Food: Study

Sea Turtles Mistake Human Plastic Waste For Food: Study

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Sea Turtles Mistake Human Plastic Waste For Food: Study

Sea Turtles Mistake Human Plastic Waste For Food: Study

Researchers have discovered more about why sea turtles are ingesting so much plastic waste.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HobsonKelea

Kelea Hobson Sea Turtles Mistake Human Plastic Waste For Food: Study https://t.co/Uu55EI2VGJ 8 hours ago

HobsonKelea

Kelea Hobson Sea Turtles Mistake Human Plastic Waste For Food: Study https://t.co/Uu55EHLkPb 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rescued turtle found pooping out a ton of plastic particles [Video]Rescued turtle found pooping out a ton of plastic particles

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA — A green sea turtle was rescued off the coast of Buenos Aires after it was entangled in a fishing net at the end of last month, according to the Mundo Marino Foundation, an..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.