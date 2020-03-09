Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils New York-Branded Hand Sanitizer

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils New York-Branded Hand Sanitizer

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils New York-Branded Hand SanitizerNY Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a press conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gov Cuomo Says New York Is Making Its Own Hand Sanitizer, Warns Against Price-Gouging

Cuomo says New York will produce 100,000 gallons a week
Daily Caller - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mayorisaac

Teresa Isaac RT @thedailybeast: Gov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a novel approach to containing the spread of the new coronavirus: “NYS Clean,” a New York… 3 minutes ago

routefifty

Route Fifty New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveils that the state is making hand sanitizer at a state prison, says will give to loc… https://t.co/oS6ZxaeVwD 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo [Video]Coronavirus 'hysteria here is way out of line': Gov. Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo briefed reporters on coronavirus cases in the state and said, "this is not ebola, this is not SARS, this is not some science fiction movie come to life. The hysteria here..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out [Video]Coronavirus Update: Number Of Cases Continues To Climb Across Tri-State; New Jersey’s 1st Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York has grown to 142 over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. That makes it the state with largest number of confirmed cases in the country. CBS2's Jenna..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.