Today: Community meeting in Henderson on future of Henderson Pavilion

The City of Henderson will host a community meeting on Monday from 4-6 p.m.

To get feedback on the future of the Henderson Pavilion.

The meeting takes place at Sun City Macdonald Ranch on 2020 W Horizon Ridge Parkway.

A COMMUNITY MEETING TODAY TOGET FEEDBACK ON THE FUTURE OFTHE HENDERSON PAVILION.THE CITY SAYS IT ENVISIONSCREATING A FAMILY-FRIENDLYENTERTAINMENT VENUE AND HOSTINGTHE AMERICAN HOCKY LEAGUEPARTNER OF THE VEGAS GOLDENKNIGHTS.TODAY'S MEETING IS AT THE SUNCITY MACDONALD RANCH CLUBHOUSEFROM 4 TO 6 P.M.ALSO TODAY--- LOOKING FORSOMETHING TO DO WITH THE KIDS




