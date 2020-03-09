Global  

Students Try to Limit Coronavirus Spread by Building Sanitizing Lego Robot

Amid coronavirus fears, students in Taiwan got creative when it comes to cleanliness with their Lego robot.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
