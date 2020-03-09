Global  

Sanders offers to support Biden if nominated

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders told supporters in Missouri on Monday that he and former Vice President Joe Biden will support whoever wins the Democratic nomination "because we want to beat Trump."
"Joe Biden is a friend of mine... What Joe has said, he will support me if I win the nomination, I have said I will support him, because we want to beat Trump.

That goes without saying," Sanders told supporters.

Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, may need a victory in Michigan to recapture momentum after Biden showed surprising strength in last week's Super Tuesday contests.

Biden, who is seeking to deliver a knockout blow to rival Bernie Sanders on Tuesday as six states vote, received another boost on Monday when former presidential hopeful Cory Booker endorsed his campaign.



