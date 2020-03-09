Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:39s - Published Financial expert weighs in on stock market's rough ride Stocks are falling sharply on Monday over continued fears and uncertainty over the coronavirus, as well as a drop in the price of oil.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jennifer King RT @CSIS: The global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) handed the stock market its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis. @CSIS_Ec… 5 days ago CSIS The global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) handed the stock market its worst week since the 2008 financial cri… https://t.co/Or2s7o49RL 6 days ago