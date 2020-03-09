Boy Loves His Trips To The Grocery Store

Occurred on February 26, 2020 / Cebu, Philippines Info from Licensor: This is Carl.

He goes with his grandma every Wednesday for a little grocery store trip.

Almost all of the people at the store know him since he greets everyone and treats them as his friends even if he doesn't know them.

He grabs pretty much everything he can find and tells us that it's good and is very healthy.

Very cute to watch.