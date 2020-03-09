Cuomo announces head of Port Authority has coronavirus

Andrew Cuomo announced that the head of Port Authority Rick Cotton has coronavirus



Tweets about this Thomas RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces that Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey… 8 minutes ago Pulcinella RT @TweetBenMax: Mayor de Blasio announces New York City now up to 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Port Authority head Rick Cotto… 54 minutes ago Ben Max Mayor de Blasio announces New York City now up to 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including Port Authority head Ric… https://t.co/XIkh2QQ18j 1 hour ago